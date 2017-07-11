Maduro orders EU envoy to leave Venezuela over sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday gave the head of the European Union mission in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, 72 hours to leave the country after the bloc announced sanctions against 11 Venezuelan officials.

"Who are they to try to impose themselves with threats?" the president said as he made the announcement. "We will sort it out in 72 hours... she will be given a plane to leave, but we will arrange our things with the European Union."

His announcement came hours after the EU imposed tough financial measures against 11 Venezuelan officials loyal to the socialist leader, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one led by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The president chastized the bloc for supporting Guaido. He also said he would help the delegation find a flight out of the county amid coronavirus measures that have grounded most air travel.

Relations between Venezuela and the EU have been tense since 2017 when Venezuela became the first Latin American country to receive sanctions from the EU, including an arms embargo.

Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa has been ordered to leave Venezuela in 72 hours

kp/sri (AP, AFP)