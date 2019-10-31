 Madrid offers to host COP25 after Chile pulls out | News | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Madrid offers to host COP25 after Chile pulls out

Spain has offered to replace Chile as host of December's large UN climate conference. Facing unrest, Chile's government has also abandoned hosting of November's APEC economic summit.

Spanien Stadtansicht von Madrid (picture-alliance/dpa/Airpano Llc)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday offered Madrid as a replacement venue for the United Nation's COP25 conference to tackle unresolved issues on how to globally slash climate-disrupting carbon emissions.

Last year's UN climate conference drew 20,000 experts to Katowice, Poland.

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Change secretariat (UNFCCC) based in Bonn, said Spain's offer was an"encouraging" sign of multilateralism and would allow organizers to stick to the summit's original timetable.

Read more: Greta at New York Climate Action Summit

It was not immediately clear on what scale a Madrid event from December 2 to 13 could take place, given the logistical challenges.

A UNFCCC spokesman an official letter from Spain was still awaited. A meeting between Spanish and UN officials would be held in Bonn, possibly on Friday.

'Common sense,' says Pinera

On Wednesday, Chile's right-wing billionaire president Sebastian Pinera cancelled his county's plans to host both the UN climate summit as well as an Asia-Pacific APEC economic summit in November.

Pinera, facing deadly unrest involving protestors angry about gaps between rich and poor, deficient healthcare and education, said the conference cancelations were "painful" but driven by "common sense."

Announcing Spain's offer on Thursday in Santiago de Chile, Pinera described Sanchez's offer as "generous" and said it would still enable climate experts to meet and focus on "all the progress that had been achieved."

Sanchez is currently Spain's interim leader pending a general election on November 10.

COP25 would be the latest in a string of technocratic meetings known in UN terminology as the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Watch video 02:11

Chile withdraws as COP25, APEC host

ipj/aw (Reuter, AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Chile cancels Asia-Pacific and COP25 summits

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has cited ongoing protests as the reason for cancelling the upcoming international summits. The APEC and COP25 conferences were scheduled to take place in a few weeks' time. (30.10.2019)  

Greta Thunberg to UN: 'You've stolen my childhood with your empty words'

A UN climate summit drawing 60 world leaders has opened in New York. Activist Greta Thunberg delivered not just words but an impassioned plea for action. (23.09.2019)  

COP24: Frustration and hope in the fight against climate change

Failure at this year's climate conference would be "suicidal," said the UN secretary general. DW's Louise Osborne and Jennifer Collins have seen frustration over slow progress. But young people are stepping up. (14.12.2018)  

How would Bonn's prehistoric residents have seen the COP23 climate summit?

How would Bonn's prehistoric residents have viewed the UN's climate conference from their clifftop lookout over the Rhine? Looking back 14,000 years, Ian Johnson offers a different perspective on Earth’s climate drama. (18.11.2017)  

Switzerland: High-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Those in attendance wore dark outfits and some laid flowers. The "funeral march" took place as world leaders and youth activists prepared for a major United Nations summit on climate change. (23.09.2019)  

WWW links

UNFCCC's Espinoza on Spain's offer

'... a generous offer of support'

Audios and videos on the topic

Chile withdraws as COP25, APEC host  

Advertisement