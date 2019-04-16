Madrid bomb threat triggers evacuations of UK, Australia embassies

Security officials ordered staff inside Madrid's Torrespacio tower to leave the building on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat over the phone, a police spokesman said.

"A bomb threat was received. ... Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks," a police spokesman told the AFP news agency.

The 57-story, 235-meter (770-foot) high skyscraper in the Spanish capital's northern business district is home to the British, Australian, Dutch and Canadian embassies.

The Australian embassy said on Twitter that it would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Staff at the British embassy were evacuated around midday (1000 GMT) and no longer in danger, a British embassy spokeswoman said.

nm/amp (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.