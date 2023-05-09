Madrid and Man City in the balance after wonder strikes

Real Madrid and Manchester City finished 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. World-class goals by Vinicius Jr and Kevin de Bruyne in the Spanish capital kept this compelling contest in the balance.

Ninty minutes later and we're still no closer to knowing which of these exceptional teams will be in Istanbul on June 10.

This modern rivalry will be decided next week in Manchester and while the English champions will believe they can complete the job, it remains impossible to call. At least this time for City, there was no injury-time meltdown to rue.

City midfielder Rodri had let the cat out of the bag in the pre-game press conference, admitting that the three goals City conceded to City after 90 minutes this time last year had stirred up feelings of revenge, with the Spaniard claiming "You have to kill when you can."

His compatriot and coach Pep Guardiola was a little more guarded in his pre-game meeting with the press, claiming only that City are "playing really good football” and that "we are not here for revenge, just another opportunity.

"One day we will win it," he continued. "We come here this season to do it. It didn't happen last year because we played Real in this competition."

Vinicius Junior leads the celebrations after his sublime strike gave Real Madrid the lead. Image: PA Images/IMAGO

Camavinga sparks Madrid into life

Guardiola arrived at the Bernabeu having only won here once since leaving Barcelona and having lost his previous two Champions League ties with opposite number Carlo Ancelotti — once in 2014 with Bayern Munich and again last season.

With a fifth Premier League title in six years drawing closer and Erling Haaland apparently the final piece in the puzzle, City arrived at the top of their game and dictated much of the game against the reigning champions.

Haaland, the tournament's top scorer this season with 12 goals, was largely neutralized here though; Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger helped kept the door shut and his partner in the middle, David Alaba, produced the game's finest singular defensive moment with a block on the Norwegian that was perfect in both its timing and execution.

"Haaland cannot produce anything alone," Rüdiger told Amazon after the game. "We had to bring him under control — that made things easier for us."

With Real Madrid absorbing City's attacks from a relatively deep position and City's rearguard keeping Karim Benzema at bay, chances were always likely to come on the break for the hosts and it was Eduardo Camavinga who set the game alight.

The Frenchman's delicate one-two with Luka Modric started the move deep inside his own half. Camavinga left Bernardo Silva in his wake with a blistering run before picking out Vinicius Jr, whose sensational first-time shot flew in. The Bernabeu was bouncing and it was a goal crafted by their talented left-sided player.

City have the last laugh as De Bruyne levels with his third goal in as many games. Image: Shutterstock/IMAGO

City earn parity through De Bruyne

With three-quarters of the game gone and Madrid edging towards a slender win, City were rewarded for getting the balance just right between ensuring against 2-0 but gambling on 1-1.

The bet paid off when Camavinga was pressured into a risky pass that was never on. With Real suddenly exposed with its defense on the back foot, City worked the ball back to De Bruyne, who rifled shot from distance was just as sumptuous as the goal that preceded it.

It was a deserved equaliser for City, whose travelling supporters were singing the name of their talismanic Belgian long into the night. Part II is only eight days away and anything could happen — just don't mention the ‘R' word.