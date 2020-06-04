 Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors probe link between suspect and missing German girl | News | DW | 05.06.2020

News

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors probe link between suspect and missing German girl

The suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann may have been involved in a similar crime in Germany. A 5 year-old went missing near her home in 2015.

Police search the woods for a missing girl

German prosecutors launched an investigation on Friday into whether the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case may have been involved in a similar disappearance in Germany.

The German case concerns a 5-year-old girl named Inga who disappeared while on a family trip to a forest near the eastern town of Stendal in May 2015. 

The suspect in the McCann case reportedly owned a property in the town of Neuwegersleben located 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Stendal when the girl disappeared.

Watch video 02:17

New suspect emerges in Madeleine McCann abduction case

Suspect investigated for murder

On Wednesday, German prosecutors announced that they were investigating a 43-year-old German man in connection with the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

The man is being investigated as a murder suspect in the case, although German authorities have yet to reveal why they believe she is dead or how exactly the suspect was involved in her disappearance.

Read more: Cold cases: Madeleine McCann breakthrough puts spotlight on German real crime show

The then 3-year-old disappeared while on holiday with her family at a resort in Portugal and has not been seen since despite years of police investigations. 

The suspect is a sex offender with multiple convictions, including sexual abuse of children. He is currently serving multi-year sentence in prison for offenses unrelated to the McCann case.

rs/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

