Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, during a 2007 press conference in Berlin,.
Gerry, left, and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, during a 2007 press conference in BerlinImage: picture-alliance/dpa
CrimePortugal

Madeleine McCann: Police in Portugal to begin new search

31 minutes ago

In the first formal development in the case in years, Portuguese police will search a remote dam as they probe the 2007 disappearance of UK toddler Madeleine McCann.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rgot

Police in Portugal will on Tuesday resume the search for Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared in 2007.

The search operation was set to begin at the remote Arade reservoir, in the southern region of Algarve, about 50 km (30 miles) inland from a beach resort where the then three-year-old girl went missing from a rented apartment while on a holiday with her family.

Local television footage showed police tents being erected as an area around the dam was cordoned off.

Reports said that authorities had also combed the area in 2008 but divers had found only animal remains.

Why is the new search being conducted?

According to news agency Reuters, the new search was being carried out at the

behest of German authorities, who last year formally identified a German man, Christian B., as an official suspect in McCann's disappearance.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder but hasn't been charged.

In June 2020, German prosecutors said they had "concrete evidence" he killed the British girl.

The 45-year-old was in the Algarve in 2007, but has denied any involvement.

In October, the suspect was charged by prosecutors in the German city of Braunschweig in several separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

What were the circumstances of Madeleine McCann's disappearance?

On May 3, 2007, McCann disappeared from her bed in the tourist resort of Praia da Luz.

The toddler was in the same room as her 2-year-old twin brother and sister while her parents were dining with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

British, Portuguese and German police have since tried to piece together what happened.

McCan's disappearance had gripped attention worldwide amid public claims of having spotted her stretching as far away as Australia.

There have also been several books and television documentaries about the case.

dvv/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

