Made to Measure - Creating a Digital Doppelganger

Is it possible to use a person's personal Google data to create their doppelganger? To reconstruct their personality, behavior patterns and hidden desires?

Image: Cats&Docs

A cross-media data experiment makes it possible to experience what kind of insights into our most intimate secrets Google, Facebook, and others already have.

Image: Cats&Docs

In the film, a former YouTube developer, a Google marketer, an expert for personalized advertising and several data protectionists explore the potentials - and the risks - that lie in algorithmic personality detection and behavior prediction.

Image: Cats&Docs

The film exposes how tech companies use the collected data of billions of people to turn our weaknesses, insecurities, illnesses and vulnerabilities to addiction into profit.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 11.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC

WED 11.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC

THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 13.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 14.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SAT 14.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3