Made to Measure - Creating a Digital Doppelganger
A cross-media data experiment makes it possible to experience what kind of insights into our most intimate secrets Google, Facebook, and others already have.
In the film, a former YouTube developer, a Google marketer, an expert for personalized advertising and several data protectionists explore the potentials - and the risks - that lie in algorithmic personality detection and behavior prediction.
The film exposes how tech companies use the collected data of billions of people to turn our weaknesses, insecurities, illnesses and vulnerabilities to addiction into profit.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 11.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC
THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3