Made to Measure - Creating a Digital Doppelganger

September 15, 2023

Is it possible to use a person's personal Google data to create their doppelganger? To reconstruct their personality, behavior patterns and hidden desires?

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPPT
DW Dokumentationen | Made to Measure - eine digitale Spurensuche
Image: Cats&Docs
Image: Cats&Docs

 

A cross-media data experiment makes it possible to experience what kind of insights into our most intimate secrets Google, Facebook, and others already have. 

 

 

Image: Cats&Docs

 

In the film, a former YouTube developer, a Google marketer, an expert for personalized advertising and several data protectionists explore the potentials - and the risks - that lie in algorithmic personality detection and behavior prediction.

 

 

Image: Cats&Docs

The film exposes how tech companies use the collected data of billions of people to turn our weaknesses, insecurities, illnesses and vulnerabilities to addiction into profit.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 11.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 12.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
