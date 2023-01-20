  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Business

The business of luxury boats for oligarchs and millionaires

3 hours ago

Since the all-out invasion of Ukraine, many super yachts linked to Russian oligarchs have been seized. But others have simply moved their floating palaces to Turkey to evade the sanctions, or ‘gone dark,’ disappearing from global tracking maps.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NAlY

Meanwhile, the luxury yacht business continues to boom. Yachts - with a value of up to 600 million Euros - have always been the ultimate status symbol, coveted and despised in equal measure. At the annual Monaco super yacht exhibition, interior designer Sabrina Monteeone-Oeino takes us on a tour of her latest creation. But in a world threatened by global warming, superyachts consume nearly 500 liters of diesel per hour. However, through new technology and new uses, the yachting world is trying to redeem its bad reputation. Francis Lapp has invented a solar-powered yacht. Other manufacturers are working on hydrogen-powered engines. The film investigates the changing world of luxury yachting.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 39

Donor Organ Recipients - Second Chance at Life

Fewer and fewer Germans are willing to donate their organs after death.
SocietyJanuary 20, 202326:06 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Earthquake victims in Iskenderun district of Hatay, one of the cities most affected by the earthquakes that hit Turkey

LIVE — Death toll rises after Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Catastrophe6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) aboard trucks

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of an artwork featuring paper mache women dressed as a bride or in the nude and out of whose bodies animals, toys and other discarded everyday items are pouring

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Arts21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Conflicts22 hours ago04:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Kim Petras in front of the microphone at the Grammy Awards 2023 wearing a red dress, with duo partner Sam Smith in the background.

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Music16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Catastrophe19 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage