Macron, Von der Leyen on China trip to talk Ukraine, trade

Macron is expected to warn China against sending arms to Russia and to ask that the country use its influence to help peace efforts.
Macron, on Wednesday, will speak to French residents in Beijing.
On Thursday, he will have meetings with the head of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, and China's Premier Li Qiang, in addition to a meeting and a state dinner with Xi in the presence of von der Leyen.
On Friday, President Xi and a delegation of top politicians, business leaders and celebrities will accompany Macron on a trip to the sprawling southern port of Guangzhou, where the first French ship reached Chinese shores in the 17th century.
The French president will answer questions there from some of the 1,000 Chinese students at Sun Yat-Sen university.
Later in the day, Macron will attend a private dinner and tea ceremony with Xi and then meet Chinese investors.
Macron speaks to Biden over a call
Ahead of the visit, Macron and US President Joe Biden discussed the Beijing trip over a phone call.