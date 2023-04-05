Macron, Von der Leyen on China trip to talk Ukraine, trade

The French president was expected to encourage Beijing to press for peace in Ukraine and try to repair tense relations with a key trading partner.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The leaders will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping with the objective to repair ties with Beijing — an important economic partner.

Macron last visited China in 2019, while this is Von der Leyen's first trip in her current role.

What's on the agenda?

The visit will focus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and include difficult trade talks, as well as climate-related issues.

Macron is expected to warn China against sending arms to Russia and to ask that the country use its influence to help peace efforts.

Macron, on Wednesday, will speak to French residents in Beijing.

On Thursday, he will have meetings with the head of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, and China's Premier Li Qiang, in addition to a meeting and a state dinner with Xi in the presence of von der Leyen.

French President Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attempt to reset ties. Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday, President Xi and a delegation of top politicians, business leaders and celebrities will accompany Macron on a trip to the sprawling southern port of Guangzhou, where the first French ship reached Chinese shores in the 17th century.

The French president will answer questions there from some of the 1,000 Chinese students at Sun Yat-Sen university.

Later in the day, Macron will attend a private dinner and tea ceremony with Xi and then meet Chinese investors.

Macron speaks to Biden over a call

Ahead of the visit, Macron and US President Joe Biden discussed the Beijing trip over a phone call.

Macron's office on Wednesday said that the leaders discussed a way to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine.

"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," said The Elysee Palace.

Beijing has said it is neutral on the war, but also emphasizes its "no-limits friendship" with Russia. China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.

Macron and Biden also hope that China can contribute to solidarity efforts between the global north and global south to build a joint agenda for climate and biodiversity, said Macron's office.

