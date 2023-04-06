Macron, von der Leyen hope to sway China on Ukraine
39 minutes ago
The French president and the European Commission head are in China, where they are due to hold talks with President Xi Jinping. China has called for peace in Ukraine but steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion.
Macron is accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also expected to press the Chinese president on his Russian ties.
Both European leaders have expressed their intention to persuade Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help achieve peace in Ukraine. While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
In a telling contrast, Xi has so far not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Strengthing EU-China ties
The visit comes as Europe and China strive to overcome growing differences in recent years, ranging from technological competition to the situation in Taiwan and China's growing closeness to Russia despite the war in Ukraine.
However, Europe's strong economic ties to China mean it has been forced to perform a balancing act with Beijing.
"Macron's visit is expected to produce concrete results in furthering economic and trade cooperation between China and France, as well as to increase political mutual trust," Chinese state media outlet Global Times wrote in an editorial on Thursday.