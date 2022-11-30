  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
France's Macron looks at Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels
France and the US are close allies, but Macron and Biden are not fully in sync on key issues (file photo)Image: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Macron to visit NASA with Kamala Harris as US tour starts

36 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived to the US for his first state visit hosted by Joe Biden. Presenting a united front on Ukraine is at the top of the agenda.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KGg3

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet Vice President Kamala Harris for a visit to NASA headquarters on Wednesday as he kicks off his state visit to the US.

Macron and his wife are also due to meet US President Biden and his wife for a private dinner later in the day. On Thursday, Macron will attend an official welcoming ceremony hosted by Biden at the White House.

The same day, the leaders are slated to talk about  Iran's nuclear program, China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and the  growing security concerns in Africa's Sahel region. 

Following the talks, Macron and his wife will attend a state dinner with musician Jon Batiste set to perform.

US, France hope to work more closely in space

Macron's visit with Harris to NASA will offer the two countries a chance to show off their cooperation on space technology. 

In June, France signed the Artemis Accords which aims to support NASA's goal of returning humans to the moon by 2024. In the same month, the US joined a French initiative to develop tools for adapting to climate change called the Space for Climate Observatory. 

 

NASA heads back to the moon with Artemis 1

France pushing for peace talks in Ukraine

Both the US and France are closely supporting Kyiv forces fighting Russia in Ukraine. But differences remain — Macron has repeatedly called on Ukraine to resume peace talks with Russia.  However, Biden has maintained that this decision is solely in the hands of the Ukrainian leadership. 

An advisor to Macron told the AFP news agency that France and the US are "not allies on the same page" and promised "challenging" talks with Biden. 

Macron tells Putin he wants to 'avoid war'

Separately, French government spokesperson Oliver Veran on Tuesday said that there is a need for "re-synchronizing" of the agendas.

Tensions have also been simmering between the US and its European allies after Biden  enacted the Inflation Reduction Act — which authorizes subsidies for climate and energy initiatives. The French president called the legislation "unfriendly" and that it could upend the "level playing field" in international trade. 

ns/dj (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A screenshot from the Loveland app shows a character dressed in yellow running through a jungle, with blue power waves coming from her hands

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Education23 hours ago03:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters pack a street in Beijing

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A young dark-haired woman repairing a machine in a factory with a screwdriver

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The 'Z' symbol scrawled on on a wall in Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the two walk arm in arm

Macron's US visit could be a show of European unity

Macron's US visit could be a show of European unity

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage