French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a wreath laying ceremony at the national monument in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Macron's trip to the Netherlands is the first state visit by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years agoImage: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNetherlands

LIVE: Macron to outline his vision for the future of Europe

28 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a keenly watched speech on Europe as he battled a furore over recent remarks on the US and China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PuQ0

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a key address at on European sovereignty in security and economic matters at the Dutch Nexus institute in The Hague on Tuesday.

This story will be updated as he speaks in a few minutes.

Over the weekend Macron caused a stir with remarks on China the US and Taiwan.

"The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: Is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No," Macron told Les Echos and Politico.

"The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

Politicians in the United States, Europe and China criticized his remarks but the White House said on Monday it was "confident" in the relationship with France despite Macron's comments.

Macron's vision of European sovereignty

Macron will deliver his speech on Tuesday in English focusing on "European sovereignty” in security and economic matters.

It is part of the first formal state visit by a French president to the Netherlands in more than two decades.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The royals will host Macron for a state dinner after his speech.

He was alse scheduled to see the hot-ticket Johannes Vermeer exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and meet Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a canal boat.

The visit also coincides with widespread unrest and strikes back in France, after Macron sought to pass his increase in the pension age from 62 to 64 by decree, fearing it might be voted down in the lower house, the National Assembly.

lo/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

A Russian naval ship from the Northern Fleet at the Severomorsk naval base

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

Conflicts3 hours ago
