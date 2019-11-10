 Macron tells world leaders nationalism is ′war′ at Paris summit | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Macron tells world leaders nationalism is 'war' at Paris summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a global peace forum — in the notable absence of US President Donald Trump — to discuss solutions to ease the world's tensions, including fighting terrorism and climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron tells world leaders nationalism is 'war'

At the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday, some 30 heads of state or government, senior officials from other countries and the leaders of 10 international organizations joined hundreds of activists, entrepreneurs and others to seek ways to end common global challenges.   

Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, the incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

The US did not send a government official to the event.

In his opening speech, French President Macron advocated for multilateralism and a "balanced cooperation" between the nations.

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's policies, Macron said that the temptation of unilateralism is "very risky."

"We tried that option in the past: it leads to war," Macron said. "Nationalism is war."

sri/rt (AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Leopard 2A7V MBT

Germany's Merkel, Maas defend NATO after Macron's rebuke 10.11.2019

After French President Emmanuel Macron declared NATO "brain dead," Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the US-led alliance. "It would be a mistake to undermine NATO," Maas said.

Frankreich Paris | Emmanuel Macron

Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing? 09.11.2019

Emmanuel Macron's allegation the alliance is brain-dead has raised more questions about the French leader's own state of mind than about NATO. DW's Teri Schultz looks at the aftermath of the Macron blast.

Macron talks trade in China 05.11.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in China on Monday to drum up new business deals. He is talking trade with President Xi Jinping.

Advertisement