Macron tells world leaders nationalism is 'war' at Paris summit

At the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday, some 30 heads of state or government, senior officials from other countries and the leaders of 10 international organizations joined hundreds of activists, entrepreneurs and others to seek ways to end common global challenges.

Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, the incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

The US did not send a government official to the event.

Chad's President Idriss Deby, Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera and Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo attend the Paris Peace Forum

In his opening speech, French President Macron advocated for multilateralism and a "balanced cooperation" between the nations.

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's policies, Macron said that the temptation of unilateralism is "very risky."

"We tried that option in the past: it leads to war," Macron said. "Nationalism is war."

Among the participants was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Seeking solutions

The peace forum aims to be a catalyst for concrete action and "good practices" for tackling a range of challenges — from climate change and global inequality to cybercrime and misinformation.

"We're facing a challenge of global governance, particularly when it comes to the problems we're confronting and the capacity of the international system as it is structured today to deal with them properly," the forum chairman and former head of the World Trade Organization, Pascal Lamy, said on Sunday.

The forum is an opportunity to seek solutions to the pressing problems, he said.

sri/rt (AP, AFP)

