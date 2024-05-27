  1. Skip to content
Macron pays respects to Holocaust victims on Germany visit

May 27, 2024

Emmanuel Macron visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on the second day of his state visit to Germany. He is set to deliver a keynote address in Dresden later on.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gLNZ
Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walkter Steinmeier in Berlin
The presidents of France and Germany each laid a wreath in BerlinImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated victims of the Holocaust in Berlin on Monday morning during the second day of his state visit to Germany

Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier each laid wreaths with flowers in the colors of their national flags at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

The Holocaust saw the Nazis murder more than 6 million Jews across Europe.

The French president used the memorial on Monday to speak out against the resurgence far-right political parties in recent years.

Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walter Steinmeier laying wreaths in Berlin
The Nazis murdered more than 6 million Jews during the HolocaustImage: Markus Schreiber/AP/picture alliance

Macron honors Franco-German Nazi hunters

Meanwhile on Monday, Macron bestowed honors on renowned Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld.

The Franco-German couple spent decades tracking down the likes of former Gestapo chief Klaus Barbie and other Nazis who went into hiding.

Beate was appointed Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor while Serge received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.

"They are fighters for remembrance and fighters for justice. They have fought against forgetting and for the victims of the Holocaust to once again become the subject of history," Macron said.

Macron applauding Beate and Serge Klarsfled
Macron met with Beate and Serge Klarsfled during his visit to BerlinImage: Kay Nietfeld/AP/picture alliance

What's next on Macron's agenda?

Later on Monday, Macron will deliver a speech in Dresden where he is expected to speak some German.

On Tuesday, Macron will wrap up his state visit in the western German university city of Münster.

In Münster he is set to be awarded the International Peace of Westphalia Prize, a private sector award which recognizes individuals or institutions for their efforts toward sustained peace.

Afterwards, the governments of both countries will hold talks at the Meseberg Palace.

zc/msh (dpa, AFP)

