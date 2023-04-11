  1. Skip to content
Macron outlines his vision for the future of Europe

2 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron was delivering a keenly watched speech on Europe as he battled a furore over recent remarks on the US and China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PuQ0

French President Emmanuel Macron defended his idea of "European sovereignty" in a key address at the Nexus institute in The Hague on Tuesday.

"Defending sovereignty doesn’t mean to shy away from our allies, it means we must be able to choose our partners and shape our own destiny," hes said, 

It comes after the French leader caused a stir over the weekend with remarks on China the US and Taiwan.

"The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: Is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No," Macron told Les Echos and Politico on Friday. "The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

Politicians in the United States, Europe and China criticized his remarks but the White House said on Monday it was "confident" in the relationship with France despite Macron's comments.

Protesters disrupt Macron speech

Protesters interrupted Macron at the start of his speech in The Hague. 

"Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?" they shouted from the audience. "I can answer this question if you give me some time," Macron responded.

Security guards escorted the demonstrators out of the hall after about one minute.

Macron is facing a challenge bag home over his pension overhaul plans, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 and demanding people work longer for a full payout.

Macron's vision of European sovereignty

Macron spoke in English focusing on "European sovereignty” in security and economic matters.

"Defending sovereignty doesn’t mean to shy away from our allies, it means we must be able to choose our partners and shape our own destiny," he said.

It is part of the first formal state visit by a French president to the Netherlands in more than two decades.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The royals will host Macron for a state dinner after his speech.

He was alse scheduled to see the hot-ticket Johannes Vermeer exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and meet Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a canal boat.

The visit also coincides with widespread unrest and strikes back in France, after Macron sought to pass his increase in the pension age from 62 to 64 by decree, fearing it might be voted down in the lower house, the National Assembly.

lo/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

A Russian naval ship from the Northern Fleet at the Severomorsk naval base

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

Conflicts4 hours ago
