Macron on Ukraine: 'This war will last'

UEFA has stripped Saint Petersburg of the Champions League final hosting rights following an extraordinary meeting of its Executive Committee. The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the showpiece event on May 28.
New US intelligence suggests Russia could attack Ukraine before the end of the Olympics next week. The news comes after the US and European nations told their nationals to leave the country.
The recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent" has been met with widespread condemnation from the West amid fears it could provide a pretext for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
After Paris said both Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin both accepted "the principle" of holding a US-Russia summit, the Kremlin said no plans have yet been made. Follow DW for the latest.
