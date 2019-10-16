Macron names new candidate for French EU commissioner

France on Thursday proposed former Finance Minister Thierry Breton as its new candidate for European Commissioner for Industry.

Members of the European Parliament rejected Macron's previous nominee, Sylvie Goulard, in a rare political defeat on the European stage for the French leader.

Breton's portfolio is expected to cover industrial policy, defense spending, high-tech and space.

"If we are proposing this candidate, he is suitable," The presidential Elysee Palace said in a statement. It added that the incoming head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had already approved the proposal after she and Macron "agreed on the profile."

Breton served as France's economy minister from 2005 to 2007. He was credited for driving the privatization of an ailing France Telecom. He currently heads a multinational IT firm, Atos.

If Breton is approved by the Parliament, he would take over the role on December 1, a month later than originally planned.

sri/rt (AFP, dpa)