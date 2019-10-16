Macron names new candidate for French EU commissioner

The French president suffered an embarassing defeat after the European Parliament rejected the initial nominee. But now Emmanuel Macron appears to have found a new pick to head the EU's industrial policy.
France on Thursday proposed former Finance Minister Thierry Breton as its new candidate for European Commissioner for Industry.
Members of the European Parliament rejected Macron's previous nominee, Sylvie Goulard, in a rare political defeat on the European stage for the French leader.
