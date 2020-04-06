Macron, Johnson agree to intensify Brexit negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Thursday to expedite Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union.

Johnson told Macron that there was no sense in extending post-Brexit trade deal talks into the autumn, his office said after the pair met at Downing Street.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement to intensify talks in July and underlined that the UK does not believe it makes sense for there to be prolonged negotiations into the autumn," Johnson's statement said.

Macron told Johnson that he still supported reaching a deal on Brexit, Reuters reported, citing an Elysee source.

"France reminded its commitment to a deal and its support of [EU negotiator] Michel Barnier", the source said.

Negotiations on the future trade relationship between the EU and the UK have yielded rather little, so far, with both sides accusing the other of dragging their feet and having unreasonable expectations. Nonetheless, they have ruled out extending the transition period.

Before the meeting, the pair were reportedly planning to discuss the possibility of lifting of the mutually imposed 14-day quarantine obligation for travelers.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Hard or soft options It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A leap into the unknown Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down No deal - better than a bad deal? If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Divorce-only deal The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Limited arrangement, like with Canada Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Bespoke deal: Swiss model Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down The Norway way As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A Turkey-style customs union Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border. Author: Richard Connor



Anniversary of the Appel

The French president was visiting the UK to mark the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's 1940 appeal to the the French people to fight against the Nazi occupation of France during World War II.

He marked the occasion alongside the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, at Clarence House.

Macron said the first weapon that the British gave the resistance movement was a BBC microphone, when London handed de Gaulle a platform on the public broadcaster. He called on resistance fighters to continue their struggle alongside the Allies after Nazi Germany overran France early in the war.

"I, General de Gaulle, currently in London, call upon the officers and the French soldiers who are located in British territory or who might end up here, with their weapons or without their weapons ... to get in touch with me," De Gaulle said at the time. "Whatever happens, the flame of the French resistance must not be extinguished and will not be extinguished."

The speech is widely seen as the birth of the resistance movement.

Prince Charles spoke to Macron in French to accept the Legion of Honor on behalf of London

"Your nation spearheaded the liberation of the world. It erected, against Nazi barbarism, the most beautiful of the ramparts: that of unity and fraternity," Macron told Prince Charles. "The United Kingdom gave Free France its first weapon: the microphone of the BBC.''

Macron awarded the British capital the Order of the Legion of Honor for accommodating de Gaulle and his comrades-in-arms.

Charles responded in French: "I accept in the name of the city of London and United Kingdom and all those who fought for freedom at France's side."

"Your presence today is a strong testimony to the ties that bind our countries, our people, our joint determination."

It was Macron's first overseas visit since the outbreak of the pandemic in France.

