Macron in China: Xi hails $15 billion trade contracts as 'strong signal of free trade'

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced major trade contracts in Beijing in Wednesday worth $15 billion (€13.5 billion).

Deals were agreed in aeronautics, energy and agriculture. Twenty French companies received approval to export poultry, beef and pork to China.

Macron and Xi announced the contracts during a press conference as part of the French leader's visit to China.

The news comes amid growing economic tensions between China and the US. Macron visited China along with business delegates from 30 French companies.

Xi said in a statement that the two leaders had "sent a strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding multilateralism and free trade, as well as working together to build open economies."

"Developing market access and partnerships between our companies is a priority," Macron said on Wednesday. The two countries were aiming to "build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized."

Macron and Xi also signed an agreement to prevent counterfeit wine and cheese being produced in China.

Read more: Opinion: Focus is on Huawei tech as China launches 5G

Watch video 01:37 Share Macron talks trade in China Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3STPF Macron talks trade in China

Paris Agreement 'irreversible'

Macron and Xi issued a joint statement reaffirming the importance of the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it "irreversible." The US began its formal withdrawal from the international climate accord this week.

The two world leaders, apparently in defiance of US President Donald Trump's decision, acknowledged that "biodiversity loss and climate change threaten global peace and stability" in their statement on the issue.

Macron and Xi pledged to continue for their two countries to work together in the fight to reduce climate change.

The French leader also opened a new Pompidou art museum in Shanghai, named for the original in Paris.

ed/aw (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.