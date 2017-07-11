Macron approves restoration of Notre Dame spire 'as it was' 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday gave his blessing for the reconstruction of the spire of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after the structure was destroyed in a fire last year.

The spire will resemble its original form, marking a change of heart for Macron who previously proposed that the spire should be replaced with a work of modern architecture. He changed his mind after consultations and an advisory opinion from France's National Commission on Architecture and Heritage, according to the Elysee Palace.

The cathedral's chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, also called for the 96-meter (315-foot) spire to be rebuilt as it was.

The 19th-century gothic structure, set atop the 13th-century church and designed by French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, will now be rebuilt to resemble its former structure after months of debates. According to opinion polls, the French public also supports the reconstruction of the spire as it formerly was.

Macron says he hopes to have the restoration complete in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "The president trusts the experts and approved the main outlines of the project presented by the chief architect which plans to reconstruct the spire identically," the Elysee said.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A highlight of French Gothic architecture Construction of the cathedral began in 1163 under Parisian bishop Maurice de Sully. Notre Dame's location in the center of Paris was selected because it was the site of a former Roman temple. The new church's construction stretched over two centuries and it was looted several times. The choir was the first section of the cathedral to be built and an inaugural service was held there in 1220.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A top location for the new cathedral A new road axis was built specifically for the construction of the cathedral. Bishop Maurice de Sully wanted to create an impressive landmark with the limestone building at the tip of the Seine island. The 69-meter-high (226-foot-high) twin towers were made of expensive materials to give a noble impression. Donations were collected from Parisians for the project.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark A view over Paris After the choir, the nave was erected during the following construction phase. Its roof was destroyed by the 2019 fire. The two flat towers are impressive. Although the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is the most visited building in the French capital, the state has been criticized for not paying enough for maintenance. The building's structure is crumbling in many places.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark The ravages of time Repair work in the roof apparently caused the fire. Following the 850th anniversary of Notre Dame in 2013, a new renovation program of €100 million ($111 million) was undertaken by the French state, as the supporting arches had been damaged by weather and air pollution. The Gothic arches support the main vault from the outside.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Victor Hugo made it famous The cathedral is 128 meters long and 33 meters high. The French writer Victor Hugo placed the church at the center of his classic novel from 1831, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." Hugo wrote the love story between the cathedral's bell ringer, a deformed hunchback called Quasimodo, and the gypsy Esmeralda to criticize the neglected state of the Gothic church.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark New bells For the cathedral's 850th anniversary in 2013, the bells that Quasimodo rang in the novel were removed from the towers and nine new bells were cast in a foundry. For their inauguration, even more people than usual assembled in front of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Renovations 100 years ago Architect Violett-le-Duc restored the Notre Dame Cathedral in the 19th century. He added the so-called Chimera gallery, which is the name of the series of statues of mythical creatures combining parts of different animals standing on the corner of the balustrade. Another highlight of the restorations were the cathedral's famous rose windows.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Magnificent windows With their deep blue and dark red dominant hues, the color effect of the rose windows were best observed from the inside. In true Gothic style, everything in the building strives upwards. Later additions to the church during the Renaissance and Baroque eras are a reflection of those times, but the cathedral's predominant style remains Gothic.

Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark Extensive damage Major renovation work was underway when a devastating fire broke out in the attic of the cathedral on April 15, 2019. The roof and the tower in the middle of the nave collapsed. While the fire was still raging in the historic walls, French President Emmanuel Macron promised, "We will rebuild Notre-Dame," hoping that the cathedral will be restored by 2024. Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)



Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot earlier told a French radio station that "there was a large consensus in public opinion and among those deciding" for the spire to be rebuilt as it was.

A slow start to work

In June, workers began removing tons of metal scaffolding that had melted together during the fire that destroyed the structure's roof and spire. The formal reconstruction process is tipped to begin in January 2021, once a consolidation phase is over, said archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.

Aerial shot of the fire damage to the area where the spire was on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

The process has faced many delays, first due to weather and concerns over lead pollution, then over the coronavirus pandemic. The spire was added in the mid-1800s to replace a medieval one that was removed in 1786.

Last November, the army general that Macron had put in charge of the reconstruction effort had a very vocal row with Villeneuve, adding to the delays on a decision about the structure.

Meanwhile, four Greenpeace activists climbed a crane used to work on the cathedral and unfurled a giant banner to demand the French government take greater action to address climate change. Greenpeace France head Jean-Francois Julliard said that the activists "did not touch the cathedral" and that their protest posed "no risk".

The roof of the cathedral was set ablaze amid restoration works in April 2019, sparking a wave of social media sympathy and donations to its reconstruction.

lc/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)