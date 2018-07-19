Macron aide caught beating protester to be fired

A security official for French President Emmanuel Macron was suspended for two weeks in May after he was filmed beating a demonstrator. Opposition MPs have suggested Macron's government tried to cover up the incident.
A top securty aide to French President Emmanuel Macron will be sacked after it emerged that he beat a protester during a demonstration in May, the president's office said Friday.
Alexandre Benalla has also been detained and is being questioned by authorities for assault and impersonating a police officer.
The damaging scandal hit the presidential Elysee Palace on Wednesday after Le Monde newspaper published a video of Benalla dragging away one protester before moments later hitting another during May Day protests in Paris.
Benalla is seen in the video wearing a police helmut and surrounding by riot police.
Taha Bouhafs, a student activist, posted the original video on Twitter.
Benalla is not a policeman but had been given permission to "observe police operations" during a day-off for the May 1 public holiday, the Elysee Palace said Thursday as it sought response to the backlash.
Benalla had been suspended from his position and given a desk job for for two weeks over incident when it came to light in May.
However, he retained his office in the presidential palace, where is was responsible for organizing security for Macron's trips.
Just days ago Benalla was seen helping to organize security for France's World Cup team celebrations.
The president's office sought to dispel the notion that harsher action would be taken against Benalla only because the three-month-old incident had become public.
The Elysee Palace told AFP news agency that "new elements" had emerged in the case, in particular that Benalla may have illegally received police surveillance footage in an attempt to prove his innocence.
Allegations of double standards
The perceived lenient punishment of the aide opened up Macron's office to criticism that there had been a cover up and preferential treatment.
Read more: Opinion: Labor Day should prompt workers to create a new union-led counterbalance
Richard Ferrand, a senior MP from Macron's party and key figure in his campaign team, said "it was not a close aide, it's someone who was responsible for security of the president during the election campaign and then joined the Elysee."
But opposition MPs were quick to suggest there had been a cover up and raised questions over why the incident had not been taken to the police when it was revealed in May.
Read more: May traditions in Germany: Colorfully decorated trees, scary witches — and protests
"This video is shocking. Today, we have the feeling that in Macron's entourage, one is above the law. It is obvious that Macron has to speak up about this," Laurent Wauquiez, president of conservative opposition party Les Republicains told Europe 1 radio.
Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said there was "a double standard" in how Benalla had been treated compared to any ordinary French citizen.
Alexis Corbiere, an MP for the hard-left France Unbowed party, said Benalla "deserves to be punished with a prison sentence, at least a suspended sentence and with very heavy sanctions."
law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
