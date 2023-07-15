  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
CrimeGreece

Macedonian businessman shot dead in Greek resort town

1 hour ago

Masked gunmen have fatally shot a Macedonian national and severely wounded one more person at a villa in Greece's Hanioti. Police said at least 19 shots were fired.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TxEt
The main street of Hanioti
Hanioti is a resort town located some 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of ThessalonikiImage: bestravelvideo/Pond5/IMAGO

A Macedonian businessman was fatally shot by two attackers in Greece on Saturday, authorities in both countries said.

The victim's friend was also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The businessman was staying at a villa in the resort town of Hanioti, about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of Thessaloniki.

Greek police said two masked attackers approached a villa on a motorcycle in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The gunmen parked outside, entered the villa and shot the businessman and his friend with at least 19 bullets, police said.

News of the incident was confirmed by North Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A search is now underway to find the two suspects.

What do we know about the victim?

The victim was reportedly a 39-year-old ethnic Albanian businessman who owned casinos or gaming arcades in North Macedonia.

Greek police did not disclose the victim's identity, but Serbian news agency Beta said his name had previously been associated with criminal clans in North Macedonia.

Police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity told the AP news agency they believed the shooting was a contract killing.

zc/dj (AP, Beta)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A tractor drives along an empty street in the city of Gjakova, Kosovo

Kosovo's brain drain: How the skills exodus impacts society

Kosovo's brain drain: How the skills exodus impacts society

Germany is popular with young Kosovar job seekers. A new law now makes it easier for skilled workers from non-EU countries to come to Germany. Will this accelerate Kosovo's brain drain?
SocietyJune 25, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In Torino, a woman rubs her eyes next to a fountain

Europe, US swelter under blistering heat

Climate52 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Water coming through a hose from a truck is filled up in bottles

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

Society8 hours ago03:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Pakistan: Imran Khan complains of 'total crackdown' on party

Pakistan: Imran Khan complains of 'total crackdown' on party

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man wearing glasses and a woman speak into a microphone, standing in front of several protest signs

Teachers in eastern Germany face far-right threats

Teachers in eastern Germany face far-right threats

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A resident sits on a soiled and rusty bed with no sheets and just a blanket in a care home in Romania

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

Romania: Authorities investigate abuse at care homes

Society7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

SAG-AFTRA actors join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California

Hollywood actors, writers in biggest strike in 6 decades

Hollywood actors, writers in biggest strike in 6 decades

Film11 hours ago01:58 min
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage