Maas: 'This will seriously damage relations'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
The Kremlin is also closing the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow. The announcement comes after NATO expelled eight members of the Russian mission to the military alliance.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
Dueling diplomatic downgrades by NATO and the Kremlin have brought relations to their lowest levels in recent memory. Teri Schultz looks at the implications for both sides.
