Maas: Germany against US push to let Russia back into G7

Germany has rejected a proposal floated by US President Donald Trump to allow Russia back into the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview published Monday.

"The reason for Russia's exclusion was the annexation of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "As long as we do not have a solution there, I see no chance for this."

Russia was expelled from the G7 in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

Watch video 14:08 Share The Day: Does the G7 really want to 'review and reform' the WHO? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3b2Iw The Day: Does the G7 really want to 'review and reform' the WHO?

'Don't need' more members

"Russia itself can make the biggest contribution to reopening such doors," Maas said, urging the Kremlin to do more to overcome the conflict.

"The G7 and G20 are two sensibly coordinated formats," the minister added. The G20 is the larger gathering of the world's most industrialized countries which still includes Russia.

"We don't need G11 or G12," Maas said.

A role for Russia

Still, Maas said Russia remains important to the G7.

"We also know that we need Russia in order solve conflicts in Syria, Libya, and Ukraine," Maas said.

He called on Russia to do its part in Ukraine, saying that Moscow had been slow to act there.

The foreign minister also criticized Russia for preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid to 1.5 million people in Syria.

"Russia is in control of how it is perceived," Maas said.

Watch video 01:34 Share Northwest Syria aid in limbo Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3f9RQ Syria aid organization: 'We need more border crossings'

kp/dj (Reuters,dpa)