M23 leaves a trail of trauma in eastern DR Congo

Displaced survivors and witnesses of atrocities by the armed group fighting the army in eastern Congo have told DW about their trauma as they now seek to rebuild their lives. TRIGGER WARNING: Disturbing details follow.

In the most volatile parts of eastern Congo, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by fighting between the M23 and the Congolese army.

In North Kivu Province, many of those who fled their villages have sought refuge in churches and schools elsewhere.

Over 2,000 people have sought refuge in the Masisi territory. Some of those who survived M23 atrocities who are now being housed in a church in the town of Sake, recounted their odeals in interviews with DW.

A group of Congolese soldiers pictured in the Masisi territory, North Kivu Province on January 11, 2023 Image: Alain Uaykani/Xinhuaa/picture alliance

"The rebels want to exterminate us"

In Sake, Bakongo Zaire told DW that M23 fighters had killed his wife and child. "The rebels want to exterminate us," Zaire said.

"And even at night, they can come and kill us here. We need more protection from the government. I can die today as I am old, but at least a child deserves better because he is the future of this country."

Chance Katunda and her two children also found refuge in Sake too. "During the clashes, I became a widow," she told DW. Her family were preparing to flee their village of Karenga when the M23 killed her husband.

"I have nothing to eat and no clothes to wear. I suffer in this camp," Katunda said.

Some women have joined the army to fight M23 rebels in eastern Congo Image: Benjamin Kasembe/DW

Communities in trauma need help

Mutsirwa Buyana told DW that he had witnessed atrocities in his village before fleeing to Masisi territory.

"The M23 rebels killed women by cutting off their breasts first and then cutting off the legs and arms of the men," Buyana said.

"The rebels killed many people. Those in the neighborhood fled after hearing bullets from the bush." They left everything behind. "No one is taking care of our crops," he told DW.

Emmanuel Bifuko, a psychosocial counsellor in Masisi territory, said the survivors and witnesses of atrocities who have sought refuge in places like Sake will need and deserve support to heal.

"It is necessary that all these people benefit from psychosocial support so that the events they have undergone do not have repercussions in their lives," Bifuko told DW.

"In the community, there are women [who are] victims of sexual violence, and there is a need for all these people to be supported."

Bifuko works for Tuungane, a community-driven reconstruction and development initiative that is active in eastern Congo. It is funded by the United Kingdom and provides health and other services to around 1,300 communities affected by conflict.

Some survivors blame Rwanda

The M23 reemerged in eastern Congo a year ago after about a decade of dormancy. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the group but Rwanda has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Anti-Rwanda demonstrations have taken place regularly in Congo.

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In Sake, the widow Bakongo Zaire told DW that the world must hold Rwanda accountable.

"The Congolese continue to suffer, and it is unacceptable that foreigners play a role in destabilizing our country, thereby creating more misery for the people. No Congolese can leave here to go to war in Rwanda," he said.

According to the United Nations , the protection of civilians in eastern Congo remains a major challenge.

The Flip Side of the DR Congo's shaky path to peace To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen