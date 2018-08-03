 Mühlleitner gets Germany’s first medal at European Championships | More sports | DW | 04.08.2018

EC 2018

Mühlleitner gets Germany’s first medal at European Championships

Germany enjoyed a strong start to the newly-formatted European Championships. Swimmer Henning Mühlleitner brought home the first medal, while three more bronze medals were claimed in the Velodrome.

Schwimmer, Henning Mühlleitner (imago/A.Masini)

21-year-old swimmer Henning Mühlleitner picked up Germany's first medal of the 2018 European Championships after claiming bronze in the 400m men's freestyle. Three minutes, 47 seconds and 18 milliseconds was all the youngster needed to secure the best result of his career to date.

"The medal was the icing on the cake,” Mühlleitner said. "I swam my own race over the first 300 meters. I only focused on the others for the last 100 meters, so I'm happy I managed to pull it off.”

EM-Schwimmen - Siegerehrung Christiansen (Silver) Romanchuk (Gold) und Mühlleitner (Bronze) (Imago/Bildbyran)

Henrik Christiansen (silver), Mykhaylo Romanchuk (gold) and Henning Mühlleitner (bronze) (r. to l.)

Triple bronze in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome

Mühlleitner wasn't the only German in the medals in Glasgow as Germany also claimed bronze on the cycling track in the Men's Team Sprint, Women's Team Pursuit and Women's Team Sprint events.

In the Team Sprint, Miriam Welte added to her Olympic gold by taking bronze alongside junior world champion Emma Hinze, who stepped in after Welte's fellow Olympic gold medalist Kristina Vogel suffered a spinal injury in training back in July.

"It was always out dream to win become European champions together,” admitted Welte. "That we haven't managed it again, given the circumstances, is extremely sad. Emma battled her way in though, fought hard and thoroughly deserves her medal.”

jt/dpa, sid

 

