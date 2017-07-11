 Lyon shooting: Orthodox priest seriously wounded | News | DW | 31.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lyon shooting: Orthodox priest seriously wounded

Police in the French city of Lyon say an orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting. The gunman is reportedly on the loose.

07.2016 Breaking News English

An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting in the central French city of Lyon before fleeing, a police source said on Saturday.

The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church in the city's seventh arrondissement when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, the source told AFP, who asked not to be named.

Reuters cited an anonymous police source as saying that the priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries.

The source said the suspect is on the run.

Read more: Belgian teacher suspended over Prophet Muhammad cartoon

France is still reeling from two deadly knife attacks — a beheading of a teacher near Paris two weeks ago and the killing of three people at a church in Nice on Thursday.

Ministers had warned that other Islamist militant attacks could take place.

President Emmanuel Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools.

mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Muhammad cartoon row: Anti-France protests erupt across Muslim world

Tens of thousands of Muslims have marched in several cities in anger at Paris' decision to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad. France is still reeling from two deadly knife attacks, blamed on Islamists.  

French citizens face threat 'everywhere' in the world, warns foreign minister

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian warned of worldwide threats against French nationals following two brutal terror attacks. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting with top ministers.  

Advertisement