Lviv residents believe in Ukraine's victory

Greece used to be a popular holiday destination with Russians. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, changed everything.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted the lives and views of Russian-Ukrainian couples. Two young couples tell DW how they cope with the war that keeps them apart.
US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" after the invasion of Ukraine. He also warned Russian forces against moving onto "one single inch" of NATO territory.
Ukraine's intelligence chief has accused Russia of intending to split the country, similar to North and South Korea. Meanwhile, face-to-face talks are set to restart on Monday. DW has the latest.
