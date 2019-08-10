 Luxembourg PM promises aid for tornado victims | News | DW | 11.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Luxembourg PM promises aid for tornado victims

Hundreds of emergency workers and volunteers have been cleaning up after the twister left a "swathe of desolation" over a large area of Luxembourg. Victims may apply for government aid for the damage.

Watch video 01:05

Rare tornado rips through Luxembourg towns

Luxembourg's prime minister vowed on Sunday to provide financial assistance to people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a rare tornado.

Xavier Bettel said: "We're ready to take on responsibility," in comments cited by Luxembourg's Tageblatt newspaper.

Rare tornado

Tornado victims will soon be able to access application forms on a government website, the newspaper reported.

Images and videos on social media showed the tornado, with winds of up to 128 kilometers an hour (80 miles per hour), throwing debris, roofs and tree branches into the air on Friday. 

Tageblatt said damage has been reported at 314 buildings and around 80 homes were inhabitable due to the tornado, which struck the towns of Petange and Kaerjeng, near the border with France and Belgium.

Bettel, who cut short his vacation, said that a crisis team had been set up. "The government is helping those affected," he wrote on Twitter.

Tornadoes are less common in Europe than in the United States, where "Tornado Alley" in the Midwest sees many each year. The last known fatalities resulting from a tornado in Europe were in November 2016 near Rome.

  • Paris, June 2019: A heatwave exacerabtes air pollution

    Cities in climate crisis

    Paris: Sweltering microclimate

    France hit record temperatures this summer, and the urban heat island effect means cities are particularly hot. While vegetation releases water into the atmosphere, cooling things down, concrete and asphalt trap heat. During a heat wave, Paris can be 10 degrees hotter than the surrounding countryside. Pollution also builds up in slow-moving summer air — another reason urban heat waves can kill.

  • New Orleans after a hurricane in 2006

    Cities in climate crisis

    New Orleans: In the eye of the storm

    In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina tore apart one of America's most iconic cultural heartlands. Even though it's rebuilt, New Orleans has been battered again and again by powerful storms. A government report last year said the US southeast was "exceptionally vulnerable to sea-level rise, extreme heat events, hurricanes and decreased water availability." Trump's response? "I don’t believe it."

  • Women queue for water from a truck as Chennai suffers drought

    Cities in climate crisis

    Chennai: No more water

    This year India's monsoon was the second driest in 65 years, leaving 44% of the country suffering from drought. In Chennai, things have become desperate: its main reservoir has dried up, residents are queuing for hours at pumps, water is being trucked in and hospitals are under pressure. As the planet heats up, more and more cities could run out of water.

  • A building subsides in Yakutsk, Siberia, as permafrost melts beneath its foundations

    Cities in climate crisis

    Siberia: Cities on thin ice

    Arctic temperatures are rising faster than anywhere else on Earth. This is taking its toll on cities in Russia's far north, as the permafrost beneath building foundations begins to melt. Cities like Norilsk and Yakutsk are already seeing serious subsidence, and scientists expect their infrastructure to become at least 25% less stable by mid-century.

  • Jakarta's seawall

    Cities in climate crisis

    Jakarta: Sinking into the sea

    Rising seas threaten coastal cities the world over, but Jakarta, with 13 rivers, suffers more floods than most. Limited access to water means residents pump it from underground aquifers, causing subsidence. By 2050, 95% of North Jakarta could be submerged. Indonesia is building the world's biggest seawall to protect its capital, but that could leave thousands of fishermen without homes or income.

  • Crowds in Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cities in climate crisis

    Dhaka: Climate refugees

    Some 28% of the population of Bangladesh lives on the coast, and high tides are rising 10 times faster than the global average. In 2018, natural disasters displaced 78,000 people, with riverbank erosion — expected to increase as Himalayan ice melts — moving many more. Already one of the world's most densely populated cities, the capital of Dhaka takes in 1,000 new migrants every day.

    Author: Ruby Russell


kw/jlw (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Climate activist Greta Thunberg makes surprise visit to German forest

While on her way to a UN climate conference, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg stopped in western Germany to stand with activists at the Hambach Forest. The woods have been threatened by a nearby lignite mine. (10.08.2019)  

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Luxembourg

A police spokesperson said the twister left a "swathe of desolation" over a large area. Elsewhere, a vortex hit central Amsterdam as awestruck observers caught the incident on video. (10.08.2019)  

2 dead as tornado, storms batter northern Germany

High winds and heavy rain have hit northern parts of Germany, shutting down several train lines and killing at least two people. The adverse weather conditions followed several weeks of summery weather. (23.06.2017)  

Cities in climate crisis

Densely populated urban areas can intensify rising temperatures, or find their foundations crumbling as rising seas creep in. DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global metropolises. (24.07.2019)  

WWW links

Tageblatt report

Tageblatt report

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rare tornado rips through Luxembourg towns  

Related content

Luxemburg, Petange: Tornado richtet Zerstörung an

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Luxembourg 10.08.2019

A police spokesperson said the twister left a "swathe of desolation" over a large area. Elsewhere, a vortex hit central Amsterdam as awestruck observers caught the incident on video.

Rare tornado rips through Luxembourg towns 10.08.2019

With winds reaching 128 kilometers per hour a tornado swept through southwestern Luxembourg. Footage posted on social media showed the swirling winds towering above homes and roads and tearing up roofs and tree branches.

Deutschland: Fridays for Future im Kornfeld

Climate activist Greta Thunberg: We're still 'on square one' 05.08.2019

World leaders must show at an upcoming New York summit that they are heeding warnings on climate change, Greta Thunberg says. She made her remarks just days before she will travel to the US by boat to attend the meeting.

Advertisement