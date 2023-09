09/07/2023 September 7, 2023

The moon is becoming the next frontier for nations aiming to secure a stake in its potential resources, especially water. Japan's renewed mission, "Moon sniper", aims for precision landing and exploration. As countries gear up for the first manned mission since 1972, the moon's allure hints at the next geopolitical battleground. DWs Derrick Williams tells us why this is really rocket science.