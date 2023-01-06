  1. Skip to content
Brasilien I Amtsantritt Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Image: Gustavo Moreno/AP/picture alliance

Lula’s Return - A Brazil Divided

23 minutes ago

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is once again president of Brazil - and faces considerable challenges.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ln7v

Four years of Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing administration and an election campaign marred by political violence leave Lula at the helm of a deeply polarized society.

Lulas Rückkehr – Brasiliens gefährliche Wahl
Image: AP

The preceding presidential election campaign was highly charged, reflecting the gulf between various segments of Brazilian society. This report centers on three people from São Paulo, who shared their competing visions for the future of their country before, during and after the election - right up to the new president's inauguration. A left-wing activist, an arms dealer and an evangelical Christian. For Lula's supporters, his triumph promises the restoration of a pluralistic democracy serving all Brazilians. For those who back Bolsonaro, who liberalized the economy and championed the conservative values of the fast-growing evangelical Christian community, his defeat has been devastating. But reactions on the street following Lula's narrow victory suggest that the "Bolsonarismo" ideology remains very much alive.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 09.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 09.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 10.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 10.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 10.01.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 10.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 10.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 11.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

