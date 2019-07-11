 Luke Rowe: ′If people call it domination, I take that as a compliment′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.07.2019

Tour de France

Luke Rowe: 'If people call it domination, I take that as a compliment'

He's helped his teammates to Tour de France glory in each of the last four years. Welshman Luke Rowe is one of the unsung heroes of the Tour. Speaking to DW, he discusses the dominance of Team Ineos, and its fragility.

Tour de France 2019 | Luke Rowe (picture-alliance/PRO SHOTS/G. Dewijzen)

DW: You have been part of Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky, for quite a while now. Is it sometimes a bit annoying for you to hear that your team is too dominant?

Luke Rowe: From the outside for sure it could look like we are the dominant team and that we are always in control of the race. But for sure there are times where we're on the brink of cracking, and it could easily just go wrong in a second. But yes, I can understand that people could get frustrated or annoyed. But that doesn't change how we operate. We try the best we can — and if that results in people saying it's domination, I take that as a compliment.

We have seen you racing for hours at the front of the peloton, doing an important job. Could you explain the work involved in controlling the race?

You can only control the race if you have the yellow jersey or are in a position where you can take it, that is the first thing. And it's no given. It has been the situation the past few years but we don't take it for granted that we are in that position. To control the race means to spend a lot of kilometers at the front, chasing back the breakaway if needed.

Tour de France 2018 | Geraint Thomas und Luke Rowe (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

The winner and his wingman: Last years winner Geraint Thomas (l.) and his Welsh compatriot Luke Rowe (r.)

What is necessary to become a member of the Tour de France team of Ineos?

I think it's certainly a tough thing to do. To be part of the eight man lineup is an honor. There is a long list of people who could replace me, or any one of us essentially. So, the first thing [you need] is form to be selected for the team. To achieve this more and more guys are going to altitude now ahead of the Tour de France [training at altitude in thin air can improve a rider's stamina — editor's note]. I was trying to avoid that but I was dragged off to one camp (laughs)! It's not what I really enjoy, being in isolation up there for 10 days. So it is a big workload you have to do. You have to prepare what you do here, riding a lot of kilometers. And then you are ready to rumble.

Egan Bernal has impressed so far this season. But some say he is too young and too inexperienced to win the Tour. What do you say?

Yes, he is just 22. But this is just a small figure. Being ready or not is about more than just age. He is older than his years, you know. He has already won three WorldTour stage races: He has won the Tour of California, Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse. And if you look at Paris-Nice, which was the most impressive of his wins, that covered everything: time trial, crosswinds, sprints, mountains. He stayed at the front. He is just a natural leader. He has got an aura, the personality, that pit-bull mentality that Chris Froome has too. Egan has that. He is the type of guy that I'd ride to the end of the world for. He is the guy I absolutely commit for. The road to Paris will show what Egan can do.

Luke Rowe, born in 1990 in Cardiff, hails from Britain's Olympic Development Programme, like so many of the country's current crop of top cyclists. Rowe joined Team Sky in 2012 and his biggest win was a stage victory at the Tour of Britain. His larger achievement is too easily forgotten; his role helping Team Ineos win the last four editions of the Tour de France. As a domestique of his captains Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, it's his task to control the race by riding a lot of kilometers at the front of the pack, helping to pull his team leaders along in his wake ready for the final phases of the stages.

The interview was conducted by Joscha Weber.

  • Radsport Tour de France Tag 2 Zuschauer-Kulisse (picture-alliance/Belga/D. Waem)

    Who will win?

    Even without Chris Froome, this race will be exciting. The Tour de France promises suspense, even if Team Sky (now called Ineos after a sponsor change) remain the strongest. Our look at the rest of the field shows who will be a threat to the British team.

  • Radsport | Enric Mas | Tour De Suisse (imago images/Sirotti)

    10 - Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

    Sunken cheeks, deep-set eyes, skinny limbs and and shaven hair - Enric Mas looks scary to many onlookers. The 24-year-old Spaniard is perfectly healthy and extremely well trained. Mas is strong in the mountains, and was a surprising second in the 2018 Vuelta. This year though, he has been unremarkable. Prediction: It won't be enough for a spot at the front of the pack.

  • Tour de France 2018 | Nairo Quintana (Reuters/S. Mahe)

    9 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

    Has Nairo Quintana's time already come and gone? From 2013 to 2016 he was consistently in the top four at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. He was a powerhouse on the mountains, but recently the quiet Colombian has struggled. He has shied away from media appointments, notably around the tough ascents. This will likely be his last chance as captain on the Tour. Prediction: He won't take his chance.

  • Radsport | Romain Bardet | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    8 - Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

    The hopes of many lie heavy on the on the thin shoulders of Romain Bardet. The gangly climber was meant to end the long drought of the French at the Tour. In recent years, it looked like he was closing in on this goal but at the moment, Bardet, who has a degree in management, is chasing both opponents and his good form. Prediction: He'll lose too much time in the time trial.

  • Radsport | Adam Yates | Criterium du Dauphine (imago images/Sirotti)

    7 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

    "We have taken different paths, but are still close and talk to each other every day," Adam Yates said of his relationship to his twin brother Simon. Both are talented contenders in the same classification. In France, Simon, who was captain at the Giro, will likely ride for Adam. He's good on the mountains and solid in time trials. Prediction: Has a chance, but won't win.

  • Motorrad - Criterium Du Dauphine | Emanuel Buchmann (Imago Images/Panoramic International/V. Kalut)

    6 - Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

    A talented rider has now become a potential podium finisher – Emanuel Buchmann impressed in the preparation races for the Tour. The quiet German has become one of the best on the mountain, and has improved in the time trial. The 26-year-old is still lacking the punch and the confidence to seal the big win. Predicton: He'll keep getting better.

  • Radsport | Vincenzo Nibali | Giro d'Italia (AFP/Getty Images/L. Benies)

    5 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

    The double of the Giro and the Tour last year proved to be too ambitious. The experienced "shark from Messina" will remember the trials of the race in Italy, one he lost due to a tactical mistake. But his consistency and passion will see the 34-year-old pick up points again. Prediction: The shark is a few teeth short of a strong bite.

  • Radsport | Thibaut Pinot | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    4 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

    He is over his fear of the descent and has improved on his time trial – is Thibaut Pinot finally ready for a good finish? Nearly. The Frenchman continues to improve and is focused on the Tour. His team is good, but the others are better. Prediction: Pinot will attack, but won't be able to hold off all his opponents.

  • Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

    3 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

    The defending champion had a moment of shock during the Tour de Suisse. After a bad crash, his dream of a second Tour victory appeared lost. But the 33-year-old Welshman can and will be at the Tour. His preparation wasn't perfect - this year won't be as comfortable as last year. Prediction: He'll still be on the podium.

  • Radsport Jakob Fuglsang (Imago/Sirotti)

    2 - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

    For years, the Dane found himself in the service of other top riders: Jakob Fuglsang rode for the Schleck brothers and was also in the shadows of the Astana team. Now he is captain and it's about time too. He has been the most consistent of all the Tour candidates, and has improved up the mountain as well. Prediction: He will get very close to the yellow jersey.

  • Radsport - Furkapass Tour de Suisse | Egan Bernal (Imago Images/Geisser)

    1 - Egan Bernal (Ineos)

    Viva Colombia! The cycling-crazy nation is excited about the next star, one who will enrapture his home country. Egan Bernal has shown exceptional performances of late and as a member of Ineos, he is on one of the strongest teams. At the Tour de Suisse, he was unbeatable. Now he could put his stamp on the Tour. Prediction: He will have Colombia celebrating.

    Author: Joscha Weber


