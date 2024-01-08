  1. Skip to content
Lukas Stege

Reporter and presenter working at DW since 2016.

Lukas Stege works as a freelance host for DW Travel and other DW YouTube channels. From 2016 to 2023, he was host of the DW Travel show "Check-In"/"Escápate" in English, Spanish and German. From 2024 he will host the new edition of "Escápate" in studio together with Diana Piñeros and Nicole Geisse-Dirsch. The TV show is broadcast in Spanish across Latin America and also shared on YouTube.

Lukas speaks German, English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. He is currently learning Italian. Lukas completed a voluntary year of social service at a migrant shelter in northern Mexico in 2006. He then studied Applied Media Management in Hamburg and later trained as a TV journalist in 2011 at the RTL Journalism School in Cologne.

