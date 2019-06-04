 Luka Jovic: The man to restore faith at Real Madrid | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Luka Jovic: The man to restore faith at Real Madrid

Luka Jovic enjoyed two defining years in a blossoming career with Eintracht Frankfurt. Having opted to take his talents to Spain, the Serbian now has the chance to be a defining figure in Real Madrid's rebuild.

Fussball Europa League Gruppe H l SGE Frankfurt vs Marseille Tor 1:0 Luka Jovic (Reuters/r. Orlowski)

In Luka Jovic's deal to join Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt, everyone is a winner.

Irrespective of their fairytale season and the resulting financial windfall, Frankfurt knew they weren't going to be able to turn down a big-money offer.

"From a sporting point of view Luka Jovic is a great loss for us," said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic. "But we obviously knew in this case that every player has their price." 

Having pursued Jovic since his Red Star Belgrade days, Bobic deserves great credit for producing, arguably, the best piece of business the Bundesliga has seen since Shinji Kagawa joined Borussia Dortmund.

Just as he did with the Serbia international's two-year loan from Benfica, the 47-year-old squeezed maximum value out of Real Madrid, where his eye for goal is only going to get sharper.  

"It is an important piece of transfer business for Eintracht Frankfurt, and a good one as well. We wish Luka all the very best for the future. He has got everything he needs to have a wonderful career, and we're proud to have been able to help and support him on his way."

More than a Benzema back-up

In 2018/19, only Robert Lewandowski (23) and Paco Alcacer (18) could top his 17-goal haul in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, in Frankfurt's thrilling Europa League run, his ten goals were scored at a clip of 95 minutes per goal and only bettered by Olivier Giroud's 11 for Chelsea, who knocked the Eagles out in the semifinals en route to lifting the title in Baku.

Read more: Jovic claims Reus is Bundesliga's best

Frankfurt have profited from Jovic's stock skyrocketing on the back of a breakout season. Nevertheless, in the current market, Real Madrid's deal to sign the 21-year-old on a six-year deal could still prove to be prudent, even at a reported €65 million.

Fußball: Europa League | Inter Mailand - Eintracht Frankfurt | 0:1 (imago/J. Huebner)

Luka Jovic scored 10 goals as Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European semifinal since 1980.

The last time Real Madrid splashed the cash on a marquee young striker, a 21-year-old Karim Benzema went on to amass a trophy collection that would be the envy of Europe's elite. The Frenchman has left big footsteps to follow in for the sixth-most expensive signing in Los Blancos' history, but Jovic and those who have shaped his career have never been short on confidence.

"Frankfurt have been a spring board to catapult his career in Europe. I don't think it's too early to consider a step up to a big club," Tomislav Milicevic, the youth trainer who first spotted Jovic's talent at Red Star Belgrade, told BILD.

Privately he's very calm, but on the pitch he's a tiger who wants to achieve everything. For me, he's like Gerd Müller: he only wanted to score goals, nothing else interested him."

An elite finisher

From a cheeky heel flick from a near-post corner against Schalke to his stunning acrobatic effort as part of a five-goal haul against Fortuna Düsseldorf, Jovic's natural finishing ability is irrefutable. There are insitincts at play that can't be taught.

Yet the four-time Serbia international himself admitted that the Bundesliga wasn't the best fit for him. "Teams press high and run a lot in the Bundesliga," he told Die Welt. "After my experiences in the Europa League this season, I would say that other leagues in Europe suit me better."

Jovic is now set to take his considerable talents to Spain where his innate ability to find the back of the net will be refined and complimented by an upgrade in service from Zinedine Zidane's star-studded squad.

With Madrid looking for a long-term Benzema replacement and expectations low following a season to forget, the deal seems to have come at a perfect time for Jovic. Now he has the chance to forge a path as a defining figure in Real's rebuild as the club look to restore faith.

The striker once told his dad, Milan: "I believe I can earn millions, but I'd also play football for €10." The move to Madrid has already fulfilled that prophecy and, yet, it still seems as if the surface of one of the most-promising careers in modern football has only just been scratched.

Watch video 08:31

Luka Jovic – The born winner

DW recommends

Luka Jovic: "Marco Reus is the best player in the Bundesliga"

Luka Jovic is on a roll. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker scored against Germany in the 1-1 draw on Wednesday. DW spoke to the in-demand Serbian international just after the game. (21.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Luka Jovic – The born winner  

Related content

Europa League - FC Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga: Luka Jovic joins Real Madrid in €65 million deal 04.06.2019

The end of the Bundesliga season can only mean one thing: The summer transfer window is open! The latest move sees Eintracht Frankfurt make an enormous profit on Luka Jovic, who joins Real Madrid. Keep up to date here.

Real Madrid Trainer Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane returns as Real Madrid coach 11.03.2019

After a disastrous season so far, Real Madrid have replaced coach Santiago Solari with club legend Zinedine Zidane, just 10 months after the Frenchman left the club. He has signed a three-year deal until 2022.

Fussball l Real Madrid trennt sich von Trainer Lopetegui

Real Madrid fires coach Julen Lopetegui 29.10.2018

Lopetegui is out after only 139 days as coach of Real Madrid, having replaced Zinedine Zidane when he quit. The European champions have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  