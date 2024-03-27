  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
Breaking
Law and JusticeSpain

Luis Rubiales may face 2.5 years in jail over World Cup kiss

March 27, 2024

Former Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales faces charges for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips against her will. Prosecutors have demanded a two-and-a-half-year prison term.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eBql
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after Spain win the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 final
Rubiales stepped down as RFEF president in September after forcibly kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni HermosoImage: Richard Callis/ATP/picture alliance

Prosecutors in Spain on Wednesday demanded a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for the former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales over his infamous World Cup kiss.

Rubiales faces charges of sexual assault and coercion in the case of the non-consensual kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso after the tournament final in Sydney last August.

In a document sent to Spain's Audiencia Nacional, prosecutors also want Rubiales to pay €100,000 ($108,000) in compensation to Hermoso. 

rc/wd (AFP, EFE)