Luis Rubiales may face 2.5 years in jail over World Cup kiss

Prosecutors in Spain on Wednesday demanded a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for the former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales over his infamous World Cup kiss.

Rubiales faces charges of sexual assault and coercion in the case of the non-consensual kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso after the tournament final in Sydney last August.

In a document sent to Spain's Audiencia Nacional, prosecutors also want Rubiales to pay €100,000 ($108,000) in compensation to Hermoso.

