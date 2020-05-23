 Lufthansa to resume to 20 destinations in June | News | DW | 24.05.2020

News

Lufthansa to resume to 20 destinations in June

Lufthansa plans to restart service to tourist destinations in Europe. The German airline has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and is in talks with the government over a potential bailout.

An Airbus plane of German airline Lufthansa PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Lufthansa on Sunday confirmed that it will resume flights to 20 destinations in mid-June as it tries to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The destinations include vacation hotspots Mallorca, Crete, Rhodes, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said, with further destinations to be announced at the end of next week. All flights will depart from the German airline's main hub in Frankfurt.

Read more: Fragile airline sector struggles to beat coronavirus

Earlier this month, Lufthansa announced plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai.

Lufthansa has grounded 95% of its fleet and has closed its Germanwings budget subsidiary due to travel and border restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline is in"advanced" talks with the German government over a potential €9 billion ($9.8 billion) bailout. The deal would include the German government taking a 20% stake in the airline group, which includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss International, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, and two seats on the group's supervisory board.

Watch video 01:51

Airline industry takes massive hit from travel ban

 

According to Bild am Sonntag, a German tabloid, the loan will have to be repaid by 2023.

The bailout has been held up thus far because of reported disagreements in the German government over what the financial aid package should look like.

Read more: Ethiopian Airlines CEO — 'We are flying like any other carrier'

Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right CDU party want to give Lufthansa financial protection without influencing managerial decisions, while the left-leaning Green and Left parties are not fans of forking over cash and not having a say.

Rival airlines such as the Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM and US carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have also sought state aid.

dv/rc (dpa, Reuters)

