Lufthansa strike paralyzes German airports again

Lufthansa strike paralyzes German airports againFebruary 20, 2024
Another strike by employees of German airline Lufthansa has canceled the majority of flights at seven German airports across the country.
Flights canceled in Germany
Over 100,000 passengers have been impacted by the industrial action, with the Frankfurt and Munich airports particularly disrupted. The strike, initiated by trade union Verdi, began at 4 a.m. local German time Tuesday and will conclude a little after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Some IT workers and technicians began the industrial action even earlier on Monday evening.
Lufthansa on Tuesday urged customers to not come to the airport if their flight has been canceled. It said it could offer only 10 to 20% of its flight schedule on the affected days.
Verdi members also held demonstrations near airport terminals.
Trade unions pile pressure on Lufthansa
It's the second time Lufthansa workers have gone on strike this month. The regular industrial action is an attempt to pressure Lufthansa's management into raising pay and providing a bonus to help employees cope with inflation.
"We have now proved twice that we can strike," Verdi representative Marvin Reschinsky told German news agency dpa on Tuesday.
As many workers continue to participate in the action, Reschinsky suggested, "It would therefore be wise to come to a conclusion now."
wd/wmr (AFP, dpa)
While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.