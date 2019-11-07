Lufthansa strike kicks in, no end in sight to dispute

If a solution is not found in the coming days, expect more strikes in the near future, trade union Ufo has vowed. The last regular strike on the core Lufthansa brand lasted a week, the longest in the company's history.
A 48-hour strike among Lufthansa staff began on Thursday, grounding roughly 1,300 flights and affecting some 180,000 passengers.
700 flights from the main group's schedule of 1,100 were axed on Thursday, with a further 600 flights scheduled for Friday hit.
The strike continued after the German airline's chief executive, Carsten Spohr, and the trade union Ufo agreed to a new round of arbitration over the weekend to discuss for a new round of talks in the dispute over pay and conditions.
Further action threatened
Ufo spokesman Nicoley Baublies said the union was open to discussions but not to ending the two-day strike.
"If the talks don't work out, we will have to announce on Monday that there will be more strikes," Baublies told reporters at Munich airport.
The strike action is aimed at obtaining higher expenses and allowances for approximately 21,000 flight crew, as well as improved career possibilities among seasonal workers.
The union, though, will not extend the strike to other airlines in the Lufthansa group such as Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian or Brussels Airlines.
Corporate silver lining
There were, however, some shoots of good news for the air carrier. In a surprising upturn, Lufthansa's share price took off on Thursday largely thanks to a cost-cutting program already underway at its budget airline Eurowings.
Furthermore, Carsten Spohr said the group was "taking tangible corrective action to improve earnings."
