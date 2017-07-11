Lufthansa posts €1 billion loss in first quarter

German airline giant Lufthansa on Thursday posted a first-quarter net loss of €1 billion ($1.2 billion) as the COVID pandemic continues to keep passengers on the ground worldwide.

Although troubling for the company, the net loss is smaller than the one of €2.1 billion suffered over the same period in 2020, owing to cost-cutting measures taken in the meantime.

More to follow.

