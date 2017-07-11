 Lufthansa posts €1 billion loss in first quarter | News | DW | 29.04.2021

News

Lufthansa posts €1 billion loss in first quarter

Germany's largest airline has suffered another massive loss in the first quarter as the pandemic continues to cripple the travel branch.

Lufthansa Airbus on the tarmac

Lufthansa is Germany's biggest airline, and Europe's second-biggest

German airline giant Lufthansa on Thursday posted a first-quarter net loss of €1 billion ($1.2 billion) as the COVID pandemic continues to keep passengers on the ground worldwide.

Although troubling for the company, the net loss is smaller than the one of €2.1 billion suffered over the same period in 2020, owing to cost-cutting measures taken in the meantime.

More to follow.

tj/rt (Reuters, AFP)

