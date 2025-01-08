Lufthansa plans to hire 10,000 new employees in 2025

Germany's flagship carrier announced that is is seeking hundreds of new pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew. The news comes despite major labor disputes within the company throughout 2024.

Germany's Lufthansa Group announced on Wednesday that it plans to add some 10,000 employees to its ranks in 2025.

The company is seeking to add "2,000 flight attendants, 1,400 employees for ground operations and about 1,300 technical experts," it said in a statement, adding that 1,200 administrative workers and 800 new pilots were being sought as well.

It added that more than half of the new hires would be in Germany.

Subsidiaries Eurowings and Austrian Airlines will also be looking to add hundreds of new workers, the firm said.

Hiring despite labor disputes

Lufthansa noted, however, that it was still operating under its "Efficency Program Turnaround," and even if all of these positions were filled, it would still be hiring fewer new people than in 2024.

In the last three years, the company brought on 30,000 new employees.

Last year saw the company's finances strained by labor disputes, which cost Lufthansa Group some €450 million ($463 million), increased competition and rising costs.

In total, Lufthansa employs some 100,000 people in 90 countries.

Lufthansa's announcement of mass hires comes as major industries in Germany see thousands of layoffs, or threats of layoffs.

