Lufthansa nixes Iran flights, other airlines reroute

Lufthansa group, the German airline conglomerate that also owns Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Swiss Air, announced on Friday that it was canceling flights to Tehran. The suspension will continue until at least January 20.

In a statement, the firm said it was temporarily stopping flights because of the "unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport.''

The announcement follows the crash of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 aircraft, en route from Tehran to Kyiv, crashed several minutes after departure, killing all 176 passengers and crewon board.

Initially reported by Iranian authorities as the result of a technical fault, the governments of Canada, the UK, and the United States have said that they have intelligence indicating that it was probablycaused by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The New York Times said it had obtained and verified a video seemingly showing an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran airport, and the Guardian reported local witness statements who said they heard "very loud noises" coming from a local army base before the crash.

Watch video 02:21 Share Missile likely caused jet crash Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3VxpI Early evidence suggests Iranian missile downed jet

Adding fuel to the allegation of a missile launch was the fact that the incident occurred only a few hours after Iran carried out airstrikes on US targets in neighboring Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday morning, which was itself in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Lufthansa is not the only airline to announce it is avoiding Tehran in the immediate future. Dutch-French airline group KLM Air France has said it is suspending flights that travel over Iranian and Iraqi airspace. Norwegian Air will reroute flights to Dubai to avoid both countries as well, and Alitalia said it was doing the same for its flights to India and the Maldives.

Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada airlines, as well as Australia's Qantas, are all following suit.

Later on Friday, Sweden became the first country to bar Iran Air from using its airspace in the aftermath of the crash.

Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Russia's Aeroflot will be operating flights to Iran as usual.

The crash was the first fatal incident in the history of Ukranian Airlines.

es/msh (AP, Reuters)