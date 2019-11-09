Lufthansa, cabin crew union avert new strikes

German airline Lufthansa agreed to enter arbitration with cabin crew labor union UFO to resolve ongoing wage disputes, the two sides announced on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the UFO union and Lufthansa said that talks over the past few days had been "constructive" and showed "that we can come to a solution together."
The two sides have been locked into a dispute over pay for some 21,000 staff members as well as the union's legal status.
According to UFO, Lufthansa agreed to withdraw several lawsuits against the union as well as to make improvements for entry-level workers. In exchange, the union agreed to refrain from further strikes while negotiations are ongoing.
Averting further strikes
The move comes as a potential new wave of strikes threatened to impact hundreds of Lufthansa flights as well as on its four German subsidiaries — Germanwings, Eurowings Germany, Lufthansa City Line and SunExpress Germany.
A two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin crew last week led to 1,500 flights being canceled last week, bringing the airlines operations to a standstill.
Lufthansa and UFO said they hope that a neutral arbitrator will help find a solution that is acceptable to both sides. Further details on the talks are due to be released during a press conference on Thursday.
rs/msh (dpa, Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Qantas
The plane tails of Australia's national airline Qantas are embellished with a stylized kangaroo, hence the nickname "the Flying Kangaroo!" Even from a far distance, it's easy to tell which continent the plane comes from. After all, kangaroos only exist in Australia. This animal has become a sort of national logo, appearing not only on planes but also on Australia's coat of arms and currency.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
In contrast to its Australian counterpart, the logo of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is more factual. The abstract symbol of a crown in combination with the three letters KLM leaves no doubt as to which country this plane comes from. And that's what logos are all about.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Gambia Bird
The tiny West African state is a paradise for birds and their friends. More than 500 different kinds of birds live in the Gambia. Tourists don't even need to take birdwatching trips because many birds can be spotted in hotel gardens — they're just everywhere! Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Gambian national airline went for a bird as its logo when it was founded in 2012. Service ceased in 2014.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Alaska Airlines
The Seattle-based airline has proved its creativity on several occasions during its 90-year-long history. The company was among the first airlines to sell tickets online and to offer online and automatic check-ins. Like its name, the logo of the airline refers to Alaska and its indigenous inhabitants, the Inuit.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Iran Air
A trade embargo and political tensions between 1980 and 2016 made it hard for Iran's state airline with headquarters at Tehran's Mehrabad airport to modernize its planes. But maybe the "homa," the mythological bird used in the logo, came to the rescue of the airline. According to Persian mythology, "homa" is believed to bring luck and joy while living its life entirely in the sky.
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Air Tanzania
Over the years Tanzania's national airline has also had to face numerous challenges. Sometimes its fleet was in the air, sometimes not, and the airline's owners also frequently changed. It's certainly not the fault of the giraffe logo. The world's tallest animal looks so friendly and inviting on the plane;what passenger could say no to stepping onboard for a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro?
-
Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking
Takeoff into the future
A crane has served as the logo of Germany's largest airline since 1918. Some types of cranes cover enormous distances when they migrate, but others are considered pests due to their enormous appetites. Lufhansa is now flying into the future with a new logo design. The symbol will be the same, but the colors will change. Goodbye yellow and gray, hello simple white and blue!
Author: Conny Paul (ad)