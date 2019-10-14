Lufthansa cabin crew union announces two-day strike

A German union on Monday called on Lufthansa cabin crew to launch a strike on Thursday and Friday in an intensifying battle for better pay and conditions.

"This will affect all Lufthansa flights" scheduled to leave from airports in Germany, the deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union, Daniel Flohr, said in a statement. He blamed Lufthansa's "ongoing refusal" to negotiate.

More to come...

(AFP, dpa)