Lufthansa: Cabin crew trade union calls strike

Germany's largest cabin crew trade union UFO has announced strikes for this Sunday which will affect Lufthansa flights. The industrial action will take place 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time in Lufthansa's major hubs of Frankfurt and Munich.

It follows a dispute over pay by cabin crew working for the six airlines owned by the Lufthansa Group.

Trade union chair Daniel Flohr said that more strikes could follow.

He said the union will discuss unlimited walkouts next week.

"We call on cabin crew not to show up to work," he said in a video message announcing the strike.

'Illegal' strike

Lufthansa have described the strike as "illegal" and said that they will "maintain their entire timetable."

The row has been going on for some time, with the trade union UFO also claiming dissatisfaction over part-time work policy and pension plans.

UFO are demanding a 1.8% pay increase over a half-year period.

The trade union previously threatened strikes over the busy summer months.

ed/rt (Reuters, dpa)

