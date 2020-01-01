 Lufthansa cabin crew threaten longer strikes | News | DW | 19.01.2020

News

Lufthansa cabin crew threaten longer strikes

German cabin crew union UFO has announced it will strike again for more pay and recognition as a Lufthansa negotiating partner. Over 2,000 flights were canceled during the union's last strike.

A striking flight attendant holding a sign showing canceled flights (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Flight attendants at German airline Lufthansa are planning a further strike, as a long-running feud over cabin crew UFO union's right to be recognized and better pay for its members refuses to disappear.

Details of the upcoming strike will be announced on Wednesday, a UFO spokesperson said on Saturday, adding that it would be a "considerably broader measure" than the union's previous strike, which lasted for three days and led to 200 flight cancellations.

Longer strike is the only option left

The latest strike announcement follows failed talks between UFO members and Lufthansa. UFO spokesperson Nicoley Baublies said on Friday that UFO would again attempt to resolve issues via usual channels, but should this fail then a strike would be UFO's only remaining option.

Longer strikes were necessary because the previous shorter strikes had not been effective in increasing pressure on Lufthansa. The union said it would also examine the legality of an open-ended strike.

Under the terms of a 2016 agreement with Lufthansa, the union cannot carry out any industrial action regarding current demands before February 2. 

The airline has said it believes pay issues could be quickly solved, with executive board member Michael Niggemann saying the company remained prepared to continue mediation and arbitration of the disputes. 

Watch video 01:32

Lufthansa, Eurowings cabin staff ready to strike

Why is UFO striking?

If the strike goes ahead it will join the three rounds of strikes organized by UFO in 2019 and the disagreement has become increasingly divisive. Around 2,000 mostly internal flights were canceled last year, forcing Lufthansa to exchange plane tickets for train tickets in an attempt to minimize disruption for passengers.

Disagreements over the union's right to be recognized as an organizing body have been at the forefront, along with disputes over wages.

There has also been a dispute over the dismissals and lawsuits against former and current board members.

  • Passengers wait to speak to airline representatives at Frankfurt International Airport (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    220,000 passengers across Germany affected by airport security staff strike

    Germany's largest airport Frankfurt International had to cancel hundreds of flights as security workers staged an 18-hour strike over pay. Other airports affected include Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover, Dresden, Leipzig/Halle, Dortmund and Erfurt.

  • Passengers seek information from check-in kiosks at Frankfurt airport (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    German flag carrier Lufthansa has said it will cancel at least 500 flights

    Security staff members have walked off the job at nine German airports over pay issues. Rates currently vary nationwide, with staff in some airports in eastern Germany earning around 14 euros hourly, compared with just over 17 euros for their peers in the capital and western parts of the country.

  • Closed security checkpoints at Frankfurt airports (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    Security checkpoints are empty

    Officials at Munich airport said that although the Verdi union called for action there as well, passenger security checks are carried out by a public-sector contractor whose workers would not strike. However, some flights to and from airports affected by the walkout would be cancelled, it said.

  • Security personnel at Frankfurt airport hold a banner that says: Security isn't free of charge. (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    German airports experiencing significant flight disruptions

    The workers union Verdi which represents about 23,000 aviation security workers in Germany says that it was forced to ramp up pressure, because talks with the employers' association were deadlocked. The union wants wages raised to 20 euros ($23) per hour for workers carrying out passenger, freight, personnel and goods checks at all German airports.

  • Flight destinations with the word cancelled at Frankfurt airport (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    Many flights are leaving empty as the planes are needed elsewhere

    Passengers have to wait in a single file line to get through security. Long lines are seen at Frankfurt and Munich airports as passengers deal with the 18-hour walkout of employees of the Verdi union in Germany.

  • Union members with a banner reading back broken, pockets empty, thanks a lot employer at Frankfurt airport (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Delays across German airports

    German officials estimate 220,000 passengers affected by strike

    Security workers at the smaller Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen airports started their strike at midnight. Frankfurt staffers joined them two hours later, with a view to striking until 2000 local time (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.


kmm/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

