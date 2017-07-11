Lufthansa bailout package overwhelmingly backed by shareholders

Lufthansa shareholders overwhelmingly approved a €9 billion government bailout during a virtual meeting on Thursday, capping off weeks of tough negotiation over a rescue package for Germany's largest airline.

The deal was backed by 98% of the shareholder capital that cast a vote at the online meeting.

However, rival airlines easyJet and RyanAir intend to challenge the deal at European courts.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Brussels, Austrian and Swiss Airlines, is currently shedding an estimated €1 million in cash reserves every hour, as the coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted global air travel.

No more money

Earlier, Lufthansa management made a last-ditch appeal to investors ahead of the vote on the bailout, warning that the company will face insolvency if the plans fell through.

"We have no more money," said Karl-Ludwig Kley, head of the supervisory board, adding that insolvency proceedings will come within days if shareholders do not back the deal.

And this is "not a threat, rather a real danger," said Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa's chief officer for corporate human resources and legal affairs.

What is in the rescue package?

As part of the deal, the German government will take a 20% stake in the airline with two seats on the supervisory board. The board's top shareholder, German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, had previously opposed government ownership, but changed course on Wednesday saying he did not want to scuttle the deal.

Out of the €9 billion in taxpayer funds, €5.7 billion is a silent capital contribution from the state, along with a €300 million share package. The other €3 billion will be lent by state-owned development bank KfW.

EU approves, with strings attached

The shareholders decision came hours after the European Union's competition authority said that the German government's injection of $6 billion was allowed, however, Lufthansa will have to give up a number of lucrative takeoff and landing slots at its Frankfurt and Munich hub airports. This had been a major bone of contention during the weeks of negotiation.

The EU also said that further measures to ensure fair competition would need to be followed.

Under EU law, member states are generally prohibited from providing financial aid to national companies because it can distort fair competition in the EU's single market.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit many sectors hard, especially aviation, regulators in Brussels have allowed for looser regulations.

"This substantial amount of aid will help Lufthansa weather the current coronavirus crisis, which has hit the airline sector particularly hard," EU competition commissioner Margarethe Vestager said Thursday.

Ryanair legal challenge beckons

In response to the Lufthansa bailout, RyanAir's executive board said it would challenge the Commission's decision to back German state aid, claiming it heavily distorts competition on short haul routes in Europe.

Lufthansa "needs it as a war chest to fight off competition, it doesn’t need it to survive," Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair's chief legal officer, told reporters Thursday.

In May after the details of the bailout deal were agreed upon, RyanAir CEO Michael O'Leary, said Lufthansa was "addicted to state aid."

"How can airlines like Ryanair, EasyJet and Laudamotion be expected to compete with Lufthansa now that it has €9 billion worth of subsidies?" O'Leary said in a statement.

The European budget carrier has already appealed to European Court of Justice against state aid granted to airlines by France, Denmark and Sweden.

KLM bailout nears

Meanwhile, France and the Netherlands edged closer to agreeing a rescue package with Dutch Air France-KLM, sources told news agency Reuters.

Under the terms of the proposal, the Dutch government would release close to €4 billion ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM, as well as appoint a non-voting trustee to its board.

wmr,jsi/aw (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)