Lufthansa bailout package overwhelmingly backed by shareholders

Lufthansa shareholders overwhelmingly approved a €9 billion ($10.1 billion) government bailout during a virtual meeting on Thursday, capping off weeks of tough negotiation over a rescue package for Germany's largest airline.

The deal was backed by 98% of the shareholder capital that cast a vote at the online meeting.

However, rival airlines easyJet and RyanAir intend to challenge the deal at European courts.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Brussels, Austrian and Swiss Airlines, is currently shedding an estimated €1 million in cash reserves every hour, as the coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted global air travel.

No more money

During Thursday's meeting Lufthansa management made it clear how dire the situation was, warning that the company will face insolvency if the plans fell through.

"We have no more money," Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley told attendees. "We are living from the reserves we set aside. Without support, bankruptcy looms in the next few days."

And this is "not a threat, rather a real danger," Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa's chief officer for corporate human resources and legal affairs, told participants.

Lufthansa collects new A350 jet as shareholders decide on bailout terms

What is in the rescue package?

As part of the deal, the German government will take a 20% stake in the airline with two seats on the supervisory board. The board's top shareholder, German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, had previously opposed government ownership, but changed course on Wednesday saying he did not want to scuttle the deal.

Out of the €9 billion in taxpayer funds, €5.7 billion is a silent capital contribution from the state, along with a €300 million share package. The other €3 billion will be lent by state-owned development bank KfW.

Lufthansa bailout: 'There'll always be critics'

EU approves, with strings attached

The shareholders decision came hours after the European Union's competition authority said that the German government's injection of $6 billion was allowed, however, Lufthansa will have to give up a number of lucrative takeoff and landing slots at its Frankfurt and Munich hub airports. This had been a major bone of contention during the weeks of negotiation.

The EU also said that further measures to ensure fair competition would need to be followed.

Under EU law, member states are generally prohibited from providing financial aid to national companies because it can distort fair competition in the EU's single market.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit many sectors hard, especially aviation, regulators in Brussels have allowed for looser regulations.

"This substantial amount of aid will help Lufthansa weather the current coronavirus crisis, which has hit the airline sector particularly hard," EU competition commissioner Margarethe Vestager said Thursday.

Ryanair legal challenge beckons

In response to the Lufthansa bailout, RyanAir's executive board said it would challenge the Commission's decision to back German state aid, claiming it heavily distorts competition on short haul routes in Europe.

Lufthansa "needs it as a war chest to fight off competition, it doesn’t need it to survive," Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair's chief legal officer, told reporters Thursday.

In May after the details of the bailout deal were agreed upon, RyanAir CEO Michael O'Leary, said Lufthansa was "addicted to state aid."

"How can airlines like Ryanair, EasyJet and Laudamotion be expected to compete with Lufthansa now that it has €9 billion worth of subsidies?" O'Leary said in a statement.

The European budget carrier has already appealed to European Court of Justice against state aid granted to airlines by France, Denmark and Sweden.

KLM bailout nears

Meanwhile, France and the Netherlands edged closer to agreeing a rescue package with Dutch Air France-KLM, sources told news agency Reuters.

Under the terms of the proposal, the Dutch government would release close to €4 billion ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM, as well as appoint a non-voting trustee to its board.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Just boarded up or closed? Since some places are opening up and others are under stay-at-home orders, it is hard to distinguish between a shop that is temporarily closed and one that is just gone. We are still in the middle of global chaos. Add the fact that bankruptcy and other legal proceedings are slow and it becomes clear that we are only dealing with things from the start of the year. The first big wave is yet to come.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Small retailers: going quietly Since many stores have been forced to close for weeks or even months, it's no surprise that retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. J.Crew, a preppy US retailer, declared bankruptcy and Esprit said it would close all its stores in Asia. Because of online shopping many of the companies were already on shaky ground before COVID-19 came along. The pandemic just hurried things along.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Big retailers: The bigger they are In the US, high-end department store Neiman Marcus is looking for bankruptcy protection, while 118-year-old JCPenney with its 800 stores filed for Chapter 11 in mid-May. Experts think more will follow. Germany's largest department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, is rumored to be looking into all its options. Whether these companies will just slim down or close altogether remains to be seen.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Charities: When the helpers need help In the UK, a recent study concluded that one in 10 charities may close by the end of the year. They face the double threat of increased demand for services and less money coming in through fundraising. Again it is small local groups working in social care and disadvantaged communities that are most vulnerable. But even some famous groups like the National Trust are facing a steep cliff.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Restaurants: A table for no one As mom-and-pop restaurants go out of business, many predict that the world will soon only be left with big national or international chains. But even some large chains were not on solid enough footing to pull through the COVID-19 closures. In Germany, Vapiano, a popular eatery, started bankruptcy proceedings and put itself up for sale. Maredo, a steakhouse chain, closed a third of its restaurants.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Tourism: On a wing and a prayer American car rental giant Hertz hit the skids in May because no one was renting cars. Its CEO quit, they filed for bankruptcy and laid off 10,000 employees in North America. The rest of the tourism industry didn't do much better. Lufthansa took a €9 billion ($8 billion) aid package from the government and Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration, though it's still operating some flights.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Oil: No longer black gold As the price of oil tanked because of low demand, many in the once robust industry took cover. In April, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Whiting Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. But they are not calling it quits. Each say they are negotiating to restructure their debt with creditors and will soon be back in the black. They just need travel to get back to normal.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Sports: Playing to empty stadiums For months, orchestras, theater groups and sport teams have been mothballed or just play in front of cameras instead of thousands of fans. Besides missing the rush from the crowds, the groups are missing out on millions in ticket money and advertising. In mid-June, German professional soccer team FC Kaiserslautern announced it was entering bankruptcy proceedings. Experts think more will follow.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic A dismal Q2 for 2020 The past few months have been dramatic, but many have had the luxury of a government cushion in the form of subsidies or loans like many freelancers in Germany. The true economic scale of COVID-19 lockdowns will only come to light in the second half of the year. That's when subsidies will end and courts will have caught up and we will be buried in an avalanche of bankruptcies and unemployment.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic An opportunity in disguise Some see bankruptcy as a badge of pride, some as shameful. But it doesn't mean the end of the road. It has long been used to restructure and come out stronger. Henry Ford went bankrupt before starting the company we know today. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and made it. The coronavirus epidemic will cause pain — it may also bring about change for the good. Author: Timothy Rooks



wmr,jsi/aw (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)