Lufthansa and global airlines avoid Iranian airspace

A host of major carriers are rerouting flights away from the Strait of Hormuz after a US reconnaissance drone was shot down in the area. Airlines fear being mistakenly attacked.
Lufthansa on Friday suspended flights over the Strait of Hormuz or the Gulf of Oman and surrounding areas of land.
Flights to Tehran are to continue.
The decision, based on its own assessment, came from Germany's largest airline after Iran shot down a US drone with a surface-to-air missile. Subsequently, news came out of Washington that the US had 'approved strikes on Iran," and then suddenly called them off.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued an emergency order on Thursday. According to the FAA there were "numerous civil aviation aircraft operating in the area at the time of the intercept" of the drone by Iranian forces.
United Airlines suspended flights between New York and Mumbai, India after a review of safety.
The US carrier was joined by British Airways, KLM, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, and Singapore Airlines in rerouting flights to avoid the area.
jm/rt (Reuters, AP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
President Trump had reportedly approved air strikes in retaliation for Tehran's downing of a US drone. A decision to stand down was allegedly made after Trump met with Congressional leaders. (21.06.2019)
The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)
The German foreign minister said all parties "must do everything to make sure it does not come to this." Iran has dismissed claims it attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a crisis in the waterway. (19.06.2019)